While Trump is distracting everyone with treason, the GOP is planning your future.

President Donald J. Trump 2017-2020

President Rick Scott 2020-2028

While the world, the public, the Democrats and every Federal security agency are focused on Trump, the GOP is working behind the scenes to make sure their agenda is rammed through the USA in 2018 and 2020. Then they will pardon the Trumps and their ever-widening circle of loyalists.

Yeah, sounds like fiction? Couldn't happen? It already has, at least twice.

DONALD TRUMP IS PRESIDENT. WE SHOULD HAVE SEEN IT COMING.

Florida is the Petri dish for the Republican Party. Stand your Ground laws came from Florida, gerrymandered districts were perfected in Texas, then Florida, Florida led the way in obstructing ObamaCare, etc.

Let's review what happened in Florida when Rick Scott the Medicare fraudster became the 45th Governor of Florida in 2010. This is what everyone said. Does it sound familiar?

1. Voters will never vote for a man who defrauded the Federal Government/has conflicts of interest.

2. He's not even from Florida/Washington, doesn't know anything about Florida/Washington. He's an outsider. Voters will never vote for him.

3. He's a wealthy businessman, not a politician. He's not for the little guy.

4. He's never held public office of any kind.

5. He will destroy education, the social safety net, health care, consumer protections

6. He can hire his own AG, so no legal concerns

7. He refuses to speak to the press who are not on his side.

8. They called Rick Scott 'an enigma' while Donald Trump is " a phenomenon" and "unprecedented".

Sound familiar? Oh, and everyone blamed the woman who ran against them as weak and at fault. Alex Sink/Hillary Clinton.

Rick Scott will challenge Senator Bill Nelson of Florida for his seat 2018. Then you can count on it; Rick Scott will run for POTUS in 2020 and no one will believe he can win.