Steady Job Growth Is Still Not Boosting Workers' Pay, New Numbers Show

Regardless of one's views on a rate hike, the Fed now has more than enough information to make a decision, argues The New York Times' Neil Irwin. "The Fed seems to be gliding toward a rate increase quite soon," Irwin wrote. "If it is wrong -- if rate increases are premature and inflation doesn’t return to the 2 percent the central bank targets, and workers never see the meaningful raises they’ve been awaiting -- then Fed officials will have only themselves to blame."