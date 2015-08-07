“I’m a paramedic. My job requires a broad set of skills: interpersonal, medical, and technical skills, as well as the crucial skill of performing under pressure,” Rushing wrote. “I often make decisions on my own, in seconds, under chaotic circumstances, that impact people’s health and lives. I make $15/hr. And these burger flippers think they deserve as much as me? Good for them.”
Texas Paramedic Has Perfect Response to Conservatives Whining About a Living Wage for 'Burger Flippers' | Alternet
Seeded on Fri Aug 7, 2015 1:17 AM
