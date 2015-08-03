Newsvine

Lions and Kings: Killing and the Abuse of Power | Rev. Dr. Susan Brooks Thistlethwaite

I read this whole article, and would recommend anyone making a comment do the same.It's about our human race's use and abuse of power over everything. Of course, the ultimate domination is murder, just like ancient Romans.

Will we ever evolve as a species to create a civilized world?

There was another article on HP that tried to equate the death of this lion to #blacklivesmatter that outraged me because it was directed at hating all white people, with no context other than fear and anger by the authors.

We all make up the human race. Racial profile that.

