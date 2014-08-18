Attorney: Autopsy enough to charge cop in Brown case - CNN.com

An autopsy conducted for the family of Michael Brown found no evidence that he struggled with a Ferguson, Missouri, police officer before his death, the pathologist in charge of the examination said Monday.

Police have said the 18-year-old fought with Officer Darren Wilson in the moments before he was shot in an incident eight days ago that left the young man dead, his community in turmoil and many around the nation angry and thirsty for answers.

Dr. Michael Baden said no signs of a struggle were revealed in his autopsy of Brown's body, conducted after an official examination by the St. Louis County Medical Examiner's Office.