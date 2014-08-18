California Supreme Court Nixes Corporate Personhood "Advisory Measure" From November Ballot

The federal courts have given ample opportunities for wealthy people to speak to our elected officials through hiring lobbyists and paying unlimited amounts for campaign advertisements.

Ordinary citizens have no such opportunities to make their viewpoints heard and in fact many people believe their voices are diminished and drowned out by the comparatively louder voices of billionaires and corporate CEOs.

Proposition 49 is a legitimate attempt by the California Legislature to provide their constituents with an avenue for being heard.