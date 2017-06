Chiquita may be the next major corporation to split from the U.S. to avoid taxes.

The banana giant rejected a $625 million buyout bid by Brazilian orange behemoth Cutrale Group and conglomerate Safra Group on Thursday and said it means to go ahead with a planned merger with Irish rival Fyffes. The combined company is then expected to register in low-tax Ireland in what is known as a tax inversion -- essentially renouncing U.S. corporate citizenship.