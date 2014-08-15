Newsvine

'Stand Your Ground' Laws Linked to Rise in Homicides, Extreme Racial Bias: Study | Common Dreams | Breaking News & Views for the Progressive Community

States that have enacted "Stand Your Ground" laws have seen an increase in homicide rates and problems in law enforcement, a task force with the American Bar Association said last Friday when they released a study (PDF) conducted on the controversial law.

Stand Your Ground, which removes the "duty to retreat" from the justification of fighting back in self-defense, also has no deterrent effect on crime and disproportionately affects minorities, the task force said.

"We've heard nothing good about stand-your-ground laws," said Jack Middleton, co-chair of the task force. "In fact, the more you look at them, the more problems you find."

